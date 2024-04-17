Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 92,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.