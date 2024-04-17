Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 53,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 38,536 shares.The stock last traded at $13.79 and had previously closed at $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.