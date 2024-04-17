iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Raised by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.