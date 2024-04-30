Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Expands By 21.3%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Canfor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

