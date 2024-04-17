KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 76,740 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,740 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

