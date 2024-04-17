Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,768 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.32. 1,251,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,557. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.



