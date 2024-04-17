Reviewing SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) & APi Group (NYSE:APG)

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarMax Technology and APi Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APi Group $6.93 billion 1.48 $153.00 million ($0.76) -51.46

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SolarMax Technology and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A APi Group 2.21% 20.24% 5.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SolarMax Technology and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

APi Group has a consensus target price of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Summary

APi Group beats SolarMax Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. The Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Riverside, California.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

