Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,312 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. 3,330,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

