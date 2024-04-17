Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $410.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

