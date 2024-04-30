SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.