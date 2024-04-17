Sfmg LLC Takes $773,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. 817,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,889. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

