SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Cut by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.91% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.70.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

