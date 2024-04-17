Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. Verasity has a market cap of $53.27 million and $9.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002340 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.