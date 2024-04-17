Wealth Alliance Buys 2,601 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

