2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,427 call options.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 9.4 %

NYSEARCA:BITX traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

