Alison Margaret Fielding Sells 107,683 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.88), for a total transaction of £2,584,392 ($3,217,218.97).
Nanoco Group Trading Down 4.4 %
NANO opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. Nanoco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.82 million, a PE ratio of 537.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.05.
About Nanoco Group
