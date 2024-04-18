Alison Margaret Fielding Sells 107,683 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.88), for a total transaction of £2,584,392 ($3,217,218.97).

Nanoco Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NANO opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. Nanoco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.82 million, a PE ratio of 537.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.05.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

