Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.92 and last traded at $157.80. Approximately 3,994,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,088,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 186,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

