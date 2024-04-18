PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.83 and last traded at $63.12. Approximately 1,962,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,525,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

