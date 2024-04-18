AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.8 %

AMN stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.