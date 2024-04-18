Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,166 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,166 ($39.41).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Experian Trading Up 0.2 %

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,281 ($40.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,383.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,105.78. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($29.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,530 ($43.94). The company has a market capitalization of £30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,686.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

