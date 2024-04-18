Archer Investment Corp Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

