ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Stake Cut by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in ATS were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 646,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,852,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,684,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. ATS Co. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. On average, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

