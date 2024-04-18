Key Financial Inc Has $26,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

