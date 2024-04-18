Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

