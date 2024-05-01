Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAN

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.