Barclays Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $12.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 234.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $876,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $5,548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 88.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 547,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

