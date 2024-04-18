EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$36,210.45 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider Catherine Robson acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$28.90 ($18.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,210.45 ($23,361.58).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.49. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 105.15%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

