Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.