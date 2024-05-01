Certuity LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 700,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,687,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

