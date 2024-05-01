Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIGH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

HIGH stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

