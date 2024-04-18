Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for $9.67 or 0.00015507 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $174.00 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,037,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,037,041,095.890279 with 178,084,623.640279 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.78472671 USD and is down -9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $185,902,643.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

