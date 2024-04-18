Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Celularity in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Stock Performance

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

