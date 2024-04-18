CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of CF traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

