Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $7.22 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00011394 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $154.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00128720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

