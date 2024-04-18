FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 3.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $565,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,896. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.98.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

