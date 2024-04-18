ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $157.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of COP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $128.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

