Tufton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 468,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,585. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

