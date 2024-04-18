CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $301.65 and last traded at $299.78. 566,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,646,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 815.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.