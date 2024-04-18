Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.01 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $918,835.66 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00054708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,876,703 coins and its circulating supply is 75,876,003 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.