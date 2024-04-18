Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $500.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

