JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 79,250 shares.The stock last traded at $54.53 and had previously closed at $54.44.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,211,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

