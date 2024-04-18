Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-5.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

