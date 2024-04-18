Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 9,375,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407,778. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

