Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $627.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cable One

Insider Activity at Cable One

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $35,195,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cable One by 33.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CABO opened at $393.85 on Wednesday. Cable One has a one year low of $373.37 and a one year high of $768.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. Analysts expect that Cable One will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.