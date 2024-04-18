Energy Transfer’s (ET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 4,440,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

