Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 208,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,033. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

