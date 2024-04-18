Federated Hermes Inc. Has $200.28 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,504 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $200,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

