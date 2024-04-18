The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.