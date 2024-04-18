Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

