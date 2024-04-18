HF Advisory Group LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 216,521 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $998.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

